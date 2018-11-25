Barclays PLC (BARC) Receives GBX 232.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.42 ($3.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 262 ($3.42) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price (down from GBX 240 ($3.14)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 164.54 ($2.15). 36,989,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other news, insider James E. Staley acquired 168,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £293,816.40 ($383,923.17). Also, insider Mary Anne Citrino acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,599.50).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

