Barclays Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.67.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$65.76 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$56.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.96.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

