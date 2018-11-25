Barnes Group Inc. (B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 10th

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th.

Barnes Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.27 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barnes Group Inc. (B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 10th” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/barnes-group-inc-b-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-16-on-december-10th.html.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.