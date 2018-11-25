BayCom (BCML) Position Cut by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in BayCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,616,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

