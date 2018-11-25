Befesa (BFSA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BFSA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.30 ($59.65).

BFSA stock opened at €36.55 ($42.50) on Thursday.

About Befesa

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

