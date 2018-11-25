Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cfra set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.14 ($28.07).

Shares of PSM opened at €17.92 ($20.84) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a twelve month high of €41.77 ($48.57).

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

