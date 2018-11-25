BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,120 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 748,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 507,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 76.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/bergankdv-wealth-management-llc-purchases-3120-shares-of-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.