Berry Global Group (BERY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,429,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,077,000 after acquiring an additional 158,823 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,542,000 after acquiring an additional 759,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,502,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,816,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,689,000 after acquiring an additional 151,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.