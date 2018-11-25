Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $140,000 in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of AYX opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.71 and a beta of 0.99. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $1,269,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $183,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and have sold 977,016 shares worth $54,527,058. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

