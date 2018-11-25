Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in Cision Ltd (CISN)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CISN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $299,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cision news, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $11,048,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 35,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $554,465.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CISN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair started coverage on Cision in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cision in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE:CISN opened at $12.27 on Friday. Cision Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

