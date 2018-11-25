Bibox Token (BIX) Market Cap Tops $19.71 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Bibox Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00005057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Huobi. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bibox Token has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00125667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00190370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.89 or 0.08142878 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026859 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 265,986,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,384,714 tokens. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com.

Bibox Token Token Trading

Bibox Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bibox Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bibox Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bibox Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

