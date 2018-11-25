BidaskClub Downgrades Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $700.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

