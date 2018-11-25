BidaskClub Upgrades Alico (ALCO) to “Buy”

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Alico has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

In other Alico news, insider George R. Brokaw sold 524,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $17,843,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alico by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Towerview LLC boosted its position in Alico by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 82,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

