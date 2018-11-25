BidaskClub Upgrades Tristate Capital (TSC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $724.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $104,361.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $383,831 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 51.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,184,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,889,000 after buying an additional 1,079,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,629,000 after buying an additional 95,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 771,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 58.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 264,439 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

