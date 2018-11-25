Bilfinger’s (GBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

GBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cfra set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.36 ($49.25).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Shares of GBF opened at €28.62 ($33.28) on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €41.14 ($47.84).

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.