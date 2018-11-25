BitNewChain (BTN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.03 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 21% against the dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $944.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.01444457 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007669 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001402 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

