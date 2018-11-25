BitSerial Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One BitSerial token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSerial has a market cap of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSerial has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

About BitSerial

BitSerial (CRYPTO:BTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitSerial is bitserial.io. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSerial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSerial using one of the exchanges listed above.

