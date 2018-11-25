BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. BitTube has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $45,749.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.01430996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015580 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001392 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 107,473,362 coins and its circulating supply is 105,693,362 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

