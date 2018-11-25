BitUP Token (BUT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

BitUP Token (CURRENCY:BUT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, BitUP Token has traded down 48% against the dollar. One BitUP Token token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, QBTC and HADAX. BitUP Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $260,246.00 worth of BitUP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00127260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00190418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.60 or 0.07736267 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009180 BTC.

BitUP Token Token Profile

BitUP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitUP Token is bitup.com. BitUP Token’s official Twitter account is @bitupofficial.

BitUP Token Token Trading

BitUP Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitUP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitUP Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitUP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

