BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $35,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,129,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 98.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,285,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $15,767,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

