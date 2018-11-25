Blackline Inc (BL) Receives $45.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Blackline from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Blackline has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Blackline by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blackline by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Blackline by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

