BlackRock Inc. Acquires 41,943 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,302,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,266,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

