BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $16.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $232,484 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,305,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 216,256 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

