Bloom Energy (BE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of BE opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $303,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $555,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

