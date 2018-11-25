BMC Stock (BMCH) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $26.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $26.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $16.22 on Thursday. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.79 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $55,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,043,000 after purchasing an additional 348,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

