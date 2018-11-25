BNP Paribas Reiterates “€5.40” Price Target for Enel (ENEL)

BNP Paribas set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.56 ($6.47).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

