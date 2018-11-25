BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. BorgWarner also posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $10.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.53 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $11.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 448,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,114. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,863,000 after buying an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in BorgWarner by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after buying an additional 611,596 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

