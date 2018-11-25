BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,197,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $94,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 27.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 34.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 35.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 66,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $39.48 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,472 shares of company stock worth $1,126,972. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

