Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Nov 25th, 2018

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $4,185,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023,104 shares in the company, valued at $72,588,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,386 shares of company stock valued at $16,373,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,361,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,313,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,083,000 after buying an additional 2,958,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,905,954,000 after buying an additional 1,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,885,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814,601 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 2,313,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,405. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

