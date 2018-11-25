Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $106.66 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,029,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 2.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $106,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 52,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

