Bray Capital Advisors Sells 364 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,026,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,972,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,206,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $868.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,005 shares of company stock worth $104,764,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

