Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,062,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170,360 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BMY stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Axa” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-shares-sold-by-axa.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.