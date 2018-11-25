Brokerages Anticipate Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $980.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) to post sales of $980.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bemis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.30 million and the highest is $998.35 million. Bemis reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bemis.

Get Bemis alerts:

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

BMS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bemis from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of BMS stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.78. Bemis has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bemis (BMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.