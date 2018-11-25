Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $754.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. Bank of America raised shares of Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

