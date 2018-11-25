Brokerages Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post sales of $54.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the highest is $54.50 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $48.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $193.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.20 million to $193.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $212.97 million, with estimates ranging from $211.66 million to $216.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 89.47%. The business had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MOBL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 915,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,218,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 615,148 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,050,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,437. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

