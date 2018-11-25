Brokerages Expect BB&T Co. (BBT) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. BB&T reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in BB&T in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BB&T in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 4,311.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

