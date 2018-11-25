Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $116.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.40 million to $121.20 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $383.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $389.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $478.40 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $492.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, FIG Partners raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other CVB Financial news, EVP Yamynn Deangelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,737.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

