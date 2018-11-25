Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

In related news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 297,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,493,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,470,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,421,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 925,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 847,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 279,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 936,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.65.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.