Brokerages Set 3M Co (MMM) Target Price at $220.53

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.53.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $206.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. 3M has a 12-month low of $181.98 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

