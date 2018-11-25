Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) PT at $38.00

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $52.00 price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 90,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,285. The stock has a market cap of $906.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $296,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 81,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,172.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,328,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,718 shares during the period. venBio Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,730,000 after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72,610 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.