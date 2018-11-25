Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Price Target at $272.29

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,958,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,849,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 29,843.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $262.50. 195,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,830. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

