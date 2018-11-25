Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Target Price at $54.86

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $65.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

