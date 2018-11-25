Brokerages Set Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) PT at $11.00

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,020,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 262,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

