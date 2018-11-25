Brokerages Set N Brown Group plc (BWNG) Target Price at $195.00

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.55).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWNG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of N Brown Group to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, August 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Thursday. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 361 ($4.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

In other news, insider Ronald McMillan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £60,500 ($79,053.97).

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

