Brokerages Set Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Price Target at $35.13

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 143,576 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $3,157,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,788 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

