BT Group’s (BTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 280.50 ($3.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.78%.

