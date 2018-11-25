Buckle (BKE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 26th. Analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.82 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Buckle’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE BKE opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79. Buckle has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

In other Buckle news, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $38,199.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock worth $141,102. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Buckle (BKE) to Release Earnings on Monday” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/buckle-bke-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.