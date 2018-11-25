Bytecent Market Cap Tops $134,136.00 (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Bytecent has a market capitalization of $134,136.00 and $0.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecent has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bytecent

BYC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,363,370 coins. The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com. The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

