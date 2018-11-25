Bytom Market Capitalization Reaches $98.18 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Bytom has a total market cap of $98.18 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Bibox, BigONE and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EXX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, CoinEgg, OKEx, RightBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, CoinEx, ZB.COM, BitMart, FCoin, BigONE, Neraex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

