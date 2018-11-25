California Resources Corp (CRC) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 933.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.13% of California Resources worth $50,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,988,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after buying an additional 156,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, Director Harold M. Korell bought 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $53,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,603.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Korell bought 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $99,976.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,445.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $23.26 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 5.50.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $828.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.83 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

